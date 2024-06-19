Super Eight Group 2 preview: Fascinating battle for semi-final spots

The USA are the surprise package of the tournament, qualifying for this stage ahead of Pakistan, Ireland and Canada, but they'll have their work cut out in a group that contains three of the most explosive batting sides in the game – defending champions England, co-hosts West Indies, and the highly-fancied South Africa.

While the current top two in the ICC T20I Team Rankings, India and Australia, are in the other half of the Super Eight draw, this Group 2 is packed full of quality, with the remainder of the world's top five joining the Americans in a scrap for the semi-finals.

Let's take a closer look at each team:

England

The defending Champions only just made it through a highly competitive group as Scotland pushed them close for the second Super Eight spot along with Australia.

But Jos Buttler's side looked in decent form in the shortened games against Oman and Namibia and will be looking to make a big impact at a stage of the tournament where statement displays can make a defining impression on a campaign.

Plenty of the team's lengthy batting lineup have clicked, while the reintroduction of Reece Topley has added new-ball firepower alongside the impressive Jofra Archer.

Whether Liam Livingstone is fit is the big question for England going forward, while tactically there will be doubts over the top four's ability to score heavily against spin given their travails against Australia.

Squad

Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

Fixtures

vs West Indies – Wed, 19 June 2024, Gros Islet, 20:30 PM local time

vs South Africa – Fri, 21 June 2024, Gros Islet, 10:30 AM local time

vs USA – Sun, 23 June 2024, Bridgetown, 10:30 AM local time

England pacer Jofra Archer claimed two wickets on his long-awaited return to international cricket against Pakistan during second T20I of the four-match series at Edgbaston on Saturday. PHOTO: AFP

Key Player - Jofra Archer

England have targeted this tournament to bring Jofra Archer back into the international game for some time, letting him have a lengthy and controlled return from his latest injury absence. But they could scarcely have hoped for Archer to look this good, almost like he's never been away.

If the gun fast bowler can continue that level against two of the world's most destructive batting line-ups in England's first two Super Eight games then it'll give them a terrific chance of reaching the semi-finals.

South Africa

South Africa have a dauntingly-strong batting line-up but have yet to go big in this tournament, partly due to playing on low-scoring grounds throughout their run to the Super Eights.

But any team with a top six as strong as the Proteas have the potential to cause serious damage, and they will have their sights set on three bowling attacks that have vulnerabilities.

The form of Anrich Nortje and Ottneil Baartman is a bonus with the ball, adding to Kagiso Rabada to form a strong pace attack.

Squad

Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs

Fixtures

vs USA – Wed, 19 June 2024, North Sound, 10:30 AM local time

vs England – Fri, 21 June 2024, Gros Islet, 10:30 AM local time

vs West Indies – Sun, 23 June 2024, North Sound, 20:30 PM local time

South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen plays a shot. Photo: AFP

Key Player - Heinrich Klaasen

He's been arguably the best T20 batter in the men's game over the last year, but Heinrich Klaasen showed that he's more than just an attacking weapon during a group stage where he helped rescue his team on a number of occasions.

Klaasen and David Miller will hope for more assistance from the top order, but he will be the wicket that opposition teams will be desperate to take before the damage is done.

USA

The co-hosts were not expected to be featuring in the Caribbean, but here they are and they're ready to make a big impression.

The USA have shown they can score big runs (in their opener against Canada), that they're outstanding in the field and that they have a range of bowling options that can trouble the best.

They've already beaten Pakistan and Canada in this tournament, pushed India close, and will back themselves to pick up at least one more major scalp. Should another shock win come early in their Super Eight campaign then you never know, but a semi-final spot does seem unlikely given they're in a group of this calibre.

Squad

Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir.

Fixtures

vs South Africa – Wed, 19 June 2024, North Sound, 10:30 AM local time

vs West Indies – Fri, 21 June 2024, Bridgetown, 20:30 PM local time

vs England – Sun, 23 June 2024, Bridgetown, 10:30 AM local time

Key Player - Saurabh Netravalkar

What a story Saurabh Netravalkar has been at this tournament so far.

The left-arm pacer was outstanding throughout the USA's Group A campaign, and produced arguably the moment of the tournament so far when he bowled his team to a famous win over Pakistan in the dramatic Super Over in New York.

A software engineer for Oracle away from cricket, the 32-year-old has thanked his employer for extending his leave to allow him to take on the world's best in the Super Eight stage, and don't be surprised if he causes some serious problems for the USA's Group 2 opponents.

West Indies

The West Indies will have hopes of adding a third Men's T20 World Cup to their trophy cabinet and have looked a classy side en route to the Super Eight stage.

Their power game is no secret and was on full display in their run-heavy showing against Afghanistan, but the co-hosts also showed their quality and subtlety with the ball when defending a low total against New Zealand, which will be of great encouragement.

They are the highest-ranked team in this group and deservedly too.

Squad

Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

Fixtures

vs England – Wed, 19 June 2024, Gros Islet, 20:30 PM local time

vs USA– Fri, 21 June 2024, Bridgetown, 20:30 PM local time

vs South Africa – Sun, 23 June 2024, North Sound, 20:30 PM local time

Key Player - Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran is delivering on his potential and then some. The West Indies batter is one of the most impactful T20 batters in the game and is delivering at this tournament for the co-hosts. His 98 from 53 balls against Afghanistan in West Indies' final group game before the Super Eight stage was a phenomenal knock and should serve as a warning to all of his side's Group 2 opponents.