South Africa look to overcome Dutch past

South Africa will look to build on their dominant victory against Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup on Monday but face a tricky opposition in the Netherlands against whom the Proteas suffered a memorable upset in the 2022 edition of the tournament.

The Proteas bundled out the Lankans for 77 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York and after a few hiccups got across the line eventually.

At the same venue today, Aiden Markram's side will be wary of the Dutch courage that was the death of the Proteas in that Super 12 encounter in 2022. The defeat eventually knocked the Proteas out of the tournament.

The Dutch will also come into the contest with the confidence of a win as they beat Nepal in their opening fixture on Tuesday but will undoubtedly be aware of the fact that they would need to up their game to rattle a star-studded South Africa.

In T20Is, the two sides have only ever met in T20 World Cups and are even on head-to-head records. The Proteas won the first meeting in the 2014 edition and the Dutch stunned them in the second in Australia.