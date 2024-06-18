Rauf responds to family insults in Florida fan encounter

T20 World Cup 2024
Pakistan's Haris Rauf bwols during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 group A cricket match between Pakistan and Ireland at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida on June 16, 2024. Photo: AFP

Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf recently had a heated encounter with a fan in Florida. According to reports, the incident happened while Rauf was walking with his wife. A fan made a comment that didn't sit well with the cricketer.

Rauf and his teammates, who have been in the USA after their early exit from the T20 World Cup, triggering a barrage of criticism from fans on social media, are set to return home on Tuesday.

The viral video starts with Rauf shouting, "India se hoga (He must be from India)," and the fan replying, "Pakistan se hum (I am from Pakistan)."

Rauf's wife tried to calm him down, but he broke free and ran towards the fan. The video also shows both Rauf and the fan exchanging some not-so-nice words.

Rauf later explained on social media that the fan had insulted his family and parents. "I decided to not bring this to social media, but now that the video is out, I feel it is necessary to address the situation," he wrote on X.

"As public figures, we are open to receiving all kinds of feedback from the public. They are entitled to support or criticize us.

"Nevertheless, when it comes to my parents and my family, I will not hesitate to respond accordingly. It is important to show respect towards people and their families, irrespective of their professions."

