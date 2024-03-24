Cricket
Reuters
Sun Mar 24, 2024 08:55 PM
Last update on: Sun Mar 24, 2024 08:59 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

PCB restores Rauf's central contract

Reuters
Sun Mar 24, 2024 08:55 PM Last update on: Sun Mar 24, 2024 08:59 PM
PHOTO: AFP FILE

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reinstated Haris Rauf's central contract after he made his case in a letter, chairman Mohsin Naqvi said on Sunday, a month after the PCB terminated it over the bowler's refusal to join the test squad.

The 30-year-old had not joined the Pakistan team for their three-match test tour of Australia, which coincided with his stint at Australia's Big Bash League. Pakistan suffered a 3-0 series defeat to the hosts.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"I received a letter from Haris Rauf, who wrote to us very nicely," Naqvi told reporters. "He said there was a misunderstanding, an incorrect decision was made. His contract has been restored."

Rauf is currently out with a dislocated shoulder after picking up the problem during a Pakistan Super League match.

"I was worried about him because he's injured... We are currently working on his injury. He is our star player and we have to look after him," Naqvi added.

Related topic:
Haris RaufPCBBig Bash
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Rauf focused on cricket, not criticism

What went wrong with Pakistan?

Haris Rauf warns India ahead of T20 WC opener

Former Pakistan captain Saeed Ahmed passes away

3d ago

Pakistan 'unhurt' by IPL's continued ban on its players: Aamer Sohail

গড় আয়ু
|বাংলাদেশ

দেশে মানুষের গড় আয়ু কমে ৭২.৩ বছর: বিবিএস জরিপ

বিবিএসের 'বাংলাদেশ স্যাম্পল ভাইটাল স্ট্যাটিসটিকস-২০২৩' শীর্ষক প্রতিবেদনে এ তথ্য জানানো হয়েছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

‘চাইয়া চাইয়া সব পুড়তে দেখছি, কিচ্ছু করতে পারি নাই’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification