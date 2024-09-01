Cricket
Rishad to play for Hobart Hurricanes in Big Bash

Bangladesh leg-spinner Rishad Hossain. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladeshi leg-spinner Rishad Hossain has been picked by Big Bash League outfit Hobart Hurricanes for the upcoming edition of the franchise T20 league.

The franchise posted the news on their official social media channels, saying: "Bangladeshi Tiger has joined the Hurricanes! Welcome to Rishad Hossain, an exciting young leg spinner who will take the BBL|14 by storm!"

Rishad will be only the second Bangladeshi player to feature in the BBL, after Shakib Al Hasan played for two different franchises – for Adelaide Strikers in 2014 and for Melbourne Renegades the following year.

The 14th edition of the Australian franchise T20 tournament will take place from December 15 this year to January 27 next year.

Hobart Hurricanes have never been able to win the BBL title despite making the final twice.

Rishad shot to prominence following his excellent performance in the T20 World Cup this year, taking 14 wickets.

He was one of 10 Bangladeshi cricketers – nine male and one female – who put their names in the draft, which took place today.

Related topic:
Rishad HossainBig Bash
