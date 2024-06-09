T20 World Cup 2024
Star Sports Report
Sun Jun 9, 2024 11:37 AM
Last update on: Sun Jun 9, 2024 11:42 AM

T20 World Cup 2024

Rain threat looms over India vs Pakistan clash

Star Sports Report
Sun Jun 9, 2024 11:37 AM Last update on: Sun Jun 9, 2024 11:42 AM

The much-anticipated T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan is only a few hours away. But the inclement weather conditions are putting a question mark over the match's fate.

According to the most recent New York weather forecast, rain could lash New York throughout the day.

The match is scheduled to begin at 10:30am local time (New York) i.e. 8:30pm Bangladesh time. And according to the weather forecast website, Accuweather, there is more than 50 per cent chance of rainfall after 11am local time on June 9.

The rain will continue to play spoilsport till 4pm New York Time, which is 2:00am Bangladesh time on June 10.

However, the game can't be extended till then due to operational issues.

A washout will give a lifeline to Pakistan, who lost their first match against the USA. Both India and Pakistan will share a point if the game gets abandoned.

Related topic:
indiaPakistanRainT20 World Cup 2024
