T20 World Cup 2024
AFP, Kathmandu
Mon Jun 10, 2024 09:52 AM
Last update on: Mon Jun 10, 2024 10:20 AM

Most Viewed

T20 World Cup 2024

Nepal's Lamichhane to join squad in West Indies

AFP, Kathmandu
Mon Jun 10, 2024 09:52 AM Last update on: Mon Jun 10, 2024 10:20 AM
PHOTO: X

Nepal's controversial Sandeep Lamichhane will join their T20 World Cup squad in the West Indies after missing matches in the United States because his visa was denied, the cricket association said Monday.

"Nepali player Sandeep Lamichhane will leave for the West Indies for the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup and join the Nepali national cricket team," association secretary Paras Khadka said in a statement.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The T20 World Cup is co-hosted by the United States and West Indies.

Nepal had originally wanted to select former skipper Lamichhane, who had an eight-year sentence for rape quashed on appeal, but his US visa was denied twice despite intense lobbying.

"I am now joining the national team for the last two matches in the West Indies and looking forward to fulfilling my dreams and the dream of all cricket lovers," Lamichhane posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Spin bowler Lamichhane, 23, was once the poster boy for cricket in Nepal, but was convicted for raping a young woman in a Kathmandu hotel in 2022. That was quashed last month.

Nepal lost to the Netherlands by six wickets in their World Cup opener.

They play against Sri Lanka on Wednesday in Florida, before matches in the West Indies against South Africa and Bangladesh.

Related topic:
Sandeep LamichhaneNepal cricketT20 World CupICC T20 World Cup 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

T20 World Cup 2024: Get to know teams via interesting facts

2w ago
Towhid Hridoy

Hridoy's six wounds Bangladesh fan in stands, player apologises

1d ago

Nepal heads to Asia Cup without rape-accused Lamichhane

9m ago

Difficult batting wicket gives Bangladesh confidence of fighting equally

29m ago

'Saim Ayub is a real star in the making': Ponting predicts

4d ago
গরুর হাট
|বাংলাদেশ

কোরবানির পশুর হাটে বেচাকেনা কম, শেষ সময়ে ভালো বিক্রির আশা

খামারিরা ভালো দাম পাচ্ছে না বলে দাবি করেছেন, অন্যদিকে ক্রেতারা বলছেন সাধ্যের মধ্যে পছন্দের গরু কিনতে হিমশিম খেতে হচ্ছে তাদের।

২০ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

এমপি আনার হত্যা: আ. লীগ নেতা বাবু খুনিদের একজনের সঙ্গে দেখা করেন

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification