'It was a special one', says hat-trick hero Chris Jordan

England's Chris Jordan says taking a hat-trick at the Kensington Oval in an ICC Men's T20 World Cup is a particularly special moment, helping his side secure tournament semi-final tickets.

The 35-year-old was born in Barbados and told reporters after the win over the USA in the Super Eights that he had first fallen in love with cricket at the ground.

"To get that hat-trick in a place I was born, a place I played so much cricket, in front of my family, my friends, the atmosphere, hearing the music going and everything, a nice day," he said.

"It was a special one."

While understandably thrilled with his own achievement, taking 4/10 (2.5), he was quick to pay tribute to the rest of the side after they became the first team to ink in their place in the semi-finals.

"I thought the team performance was really solid today," he added. "The way we set the tone in the powerplay, we knew they were going to come hard, play a few good shots.

"The way Livi (Liam Livingstone) and Rash (Adil Rashid) controlled things for us in the middle just set up things nicely for us at the back end and we were able to reap the rewards."

England now wait to learn who they will take on in semi-final play on Monday, with India taking on Australia and Afghanistan playing Bangladesh on the final day of Super Eight action on the other half of the draw.