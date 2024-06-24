T20 World Cup 2024
AFP, Gros-Islet
Mon Jun 24, 2024 08:27 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 24, 2024 08:30 PM

T20 World Cup 2024

Starc returns as Australia bowl against India

AFP, Gros-Islet
Mon Jun 24, 2024 08:27 PM
PHOTO: REUTERS

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and elected to field against India in the teams' concluding Super Eights match of the T20 World Cup in St Lucia on Monday.

Australia made one change to the team that suffered a shock 21-run defeat by Afghanistan, with left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc replacing spinner Ashton Agar.

India were unchanged from the team that thrashed Bangladesh by 50 runs.

Victory for India, beaten on home soil by Australia in the final of last year's 50-over World Cup, would put them into the semi-finals.

A win for Marsh's team will likely see them into the last four but they will not necessarily be eliminated if they lose, with Afghanistan in action against Bangladesh later.

Unbeaten South Africa and reigning champions England have already reached the semi-finals from Group Two.

Teams

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (capt), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wkt), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wkt), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

TV umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

