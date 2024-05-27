T20 World Cup 2024
Star Sports Report
Mon May 27, 2024 05:23 AM
Last update on: Mon May 27, 2024 05:33 AM

T20 World Cup 2024

Bangladesh reveal T20 World Cup jersey 

Photo: Facebook

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) revealed the official jersey that the Tigers will don in the upcoming T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies in a Facebook post on Monday.

The 15-member T20 World Cup squad who are fresh off a 2-1 series defeat against the USA posed for a photo wearing the jersey which was posted by BCB's official Facebook page.   

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Fixtures

On a backdrop of traditional green, the jersey has red stripes running from the neck to the wrist (in long sleeves) and has a golden lining on each side of the torso. 

Bangladesh will get two warm-up matches to sharpen their preparation for the World Cup as the Tigers take on the USA and India on May 28 and June 1  

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: All squads

While the World Cup starts on June 2, Bangladesh will begin their campaign on June 8 with an encounter against Sri Lanka at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas, USA before taking on South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 10. The action then shifts to the West Indies for the Tigers who will cap off their Group D fixtures with matchups against the Netherlands and Nepal on June 13 and 17 respectively.

