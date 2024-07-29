Paris Olympics 2024
Reuters, Paris
Mon Jul 29, 2024 04:29 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 29, 2024 04:32 PM

Paris Olympics 2024

South Korean Ban wins women's 10 metre air rifle gold

Reuters, Paris
Mon Jul 29, 2024 04:29 PM Last update on: Mon Jul 29, 2024 04:32 PM
PHOTO: AFP

South Korea's Ban Hyo-jin won the women's 10 metre air rifle gold at the Paris Olympics on Monday while China's Huang Yuting claimed the silver and Switzerland's Audrey Gogniat took bronze.

Ban, 16, topped Sunday's qualification with an Olympic record total but her late wobble allowed Huang, 17, to draw level at 251.8, forcing a shoot-off between the teenagers.

Ban fired 10.4 to clinch the gold ahead of Huang, who shot 10.3.

The silver is Huang's second medal of the Games having combined with Sheng Lihao to win the mixed team gold on Saturday.

push notification