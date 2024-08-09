Paris Olympics 2024
AFP, Paris
Fri Aug 9, 2024 02:10 AM
Last update on: Fri Aug 9, 2024 02:14 AM

Most Viewed

Paris Olympics 2024

Nadeem wins Olympic men's javelin gold in historic first for Pakistan

AFP, Paris
Fri Aug 9, 2024 02:10 AM Last update on: Fri Aug 9, 2024 02:14 AM
PHOTO: REUTERS

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem won the Olympic men's javelin title in Paris on Thursday, his country's first individual gold at a Summer Games.

Nadeem threw an Olympic record of 92.97 metres for victory, India's defending champion Neeraj Chopra taking silver with 89.45. Grenada's Anderson Peters claimed bronze with 88.54m.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Before Arshad's remarkable victory, Pakistan had never won an individual gold medal at the Olympics.

All of Pakistan's previous three gold medals came in field hockey, with their team winning gold in 1960, 1968 and 1984.

Prior to Thursday, only two Pakistan athletes had won individual medals of any colour – with a wrestling bronze in 1960 and a boxing bronze in 1988.

Since the 1992 Barcelona Games, Pakistan has not won a medal of any kind.

Related topic:
Arshad NadeemJavelin throwParis 2024 Olympics
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

McIntosh makes Canadian history with third gold

4d ago

Paris Games: What's happening on Day 10

3d ago

France set up Olympic men's football final against Spain

2d ago

Lyles wants US athletics to cash in on 100m triumph

3d ago

History-maker Harrington retires after retaining Olympic crown

1d ago
|বাংলাদেশ

অভ্যুত্থানের মাধ্যমে সৃষ্ট সরকার দেশের প্রত্যেকের সরকার: ড. ইউনূস

তিনি বলেন, এখানে থাকবে সবার আকাঙ্ক্ষা পূরণের অধিকার।

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ড. ইউনূসকে শুভেচ্ছা, বাংলাদেশের সঙ্গে কাজ করতে ভারত প্রতিশ্রুতিবদ্ধ: মোদি

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification