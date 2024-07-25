Paris Olympics 2024
Reuters, Paris
Thu Jul 25, 2024 03:19 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 25, 2024 04:47 PM

Most Viewed

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Games organisers investigating pitch invasion chaos

Reuters, Paris
Thu Jul 25, 2024 03:19 PM Last update on: Thu Jul 25, 2024 04:47 PM
Referee Glenn Nyberg talks to Cristian Medina of Argentina. Photo: Reuters

Paris Olympics organisers are looking into what led to a pitch invasion during the opening match of the Olympic soccer tournament between Argentina and Morocco, they said on Thursday.

Argentina lost 2-1 following a VAR review after play was suspended with the scores level at 2-2 but the final result was only confirmed two hours later when the game was restarted.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"The football match between Argentina and Morocco at the Saint-Etienne Stadium was suspended due to a pitch invasion by a small number of spectators," Games organisers said.

"The match then restarted and was able to conclude safely. Paris 2024 is working with the relevant stakeholders to understand the causes and identify appropriate actions."

Argentina's Cristian Medina scored deep in stoppage time to salvage what looked like a 2-2 draw, but the decision ruling out the goal for offside following a VAR review was delivered about two hours after play was suspended.

Once order was restored and the teams had left the field following the invasion in which security staff chased several fans around the pitch, it became clear the match had not been completed but suspended.

The teams re-emerged to finish the match in an empty stadium, playing for three minutes and 15 seconds after VAR completed its review and disallowed the goal, in a turbulent start to the competition.

Related topic:
Paris GamesArgentina
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Yamal hopes to play ‘Finalissima’ against Messi’s Argentina

1w ago

Afghan cyclist sisters defy Taliban to fulfil Olympic dream

1d ago

Messi hopes Di Maria retires with a goal in Copa final

1w ago
Argentina

Joy in the streets of Argentina after Copa victory

1w ago

Paris 2024 relieved as Israel opening soccer match passes security test

1d ago
|বাংলাদেশ

'আক্রমণের ধরনই বলে ওরা ছাত্র না'

সর্বোচ্চ ২৫৯ জন পুলিশ সদস্য সেখানে চিকিৎসার জন্য ভর্তি হয়েছেন। যার মধ্যে তিনজন মারা গেছেন।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|কোটা আন্দোলন

হাসপাতালে ‘অবরুদ্ধ’ নাহিদ ও আসিফ, কেবিনের সামনে ‘গোয়েন্দা পুলিশ’

৮ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification