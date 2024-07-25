Paris Olympics 2024
Reuters
Thu Jul 25, 2024 12:24 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 25, 2024 04:48 PM

Most Viewed

Paris Olympics 2024

Murray to play only doubles in Paris Games farewell

Reuters
Thu Jul 25, 2024 12:24 PM Last update on: Thu Jul 25, 2024 04:48 PM
Andy Murray of Britain during practice. Photo: Reuters

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Andy Murray said he will not compete in the singles competition at the Paris Games and will prioritise the doubles event in the final tournament of his career before retirement.

Murray skipped the singles in his final appearance at Wimbledon this month after having surgery to remove a spinal cyst in late June, but had initially entered in singles and doubles, alongside Dan Evans, in Paris.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

However, the 37-year-old made the decision to skip singles before the draw was made on Thursday.

"I've take the decision to withdraw from the singles to concentrate on the doubles with Dan," he said in a statement via his management team.

"Our practice has been great and we're playing well together. Really looking forward to getting started and representing Britain one more time."

Murray won singles gold at London 2012, beating Roger Federer in the final, and successfully defended his title in Rio four years later defeating Juan Martin del Potro.

He also has a mixed doubles silver from London partnering Laura Robson.

The three-times Grand Slam winner said on Tuesday he would retire after the Paris Games, where the tennis tournament runs from July 27-Aug. 4 at Roland Garros.

Murray, who revived his career after having hip-resurfacing surgery in 2019, told British media on Wednesday that it was the right time to bow out.

"I didn't feel that way a few months ago when I thought this was when I was going to stop," he said.

"I didn't really want to, whereas now I want to and I know that it's the right time for me."

Related topic:
Andy MurrayParis GamesParis Olympics 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Paris 2024 relieved as Israel opening soccer match passes security test

1d ago

Palestinians slam IOC 'double standards' over Israel at Paris Olympics

15h ago

Archer Sagor finishes 45th in ranking round

14h ago

Murray snaps six-match losing run in Doha opener

5m ago

Argentina knock Olympic champions Brazil out of Paris Games

5m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

'আক্রমণের ধরনই বলে ওরা ছাত্র না'

সর্বোচ্চ ২৫৯ জন পুলিশ সদস্য সেখানে চিকিৎসার জন্য ভর্তি হয়েছেন। যার মধ্যে তিনজন মারা গেছেন।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|কোটা আন্দোলন

হাসপাতালে ‘অবরুদ্ধ’ নাহিদ ও আসিফ, কেবিনের সামনে ‘গোয়েন্দা পুলিশ’

৮ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification