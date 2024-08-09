Paris Olympics 2024
AFP, Paris
Fri Aug 9, 2024 10:49 AM
Last update on: Fri Aug 9, 2024 10:58 AM

Lyles says he believes his Olympics are over after Covid positive

US' Noah Lyles wearing a mask leaves after the men's 200m final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 8, 2024. Photo: AFP

Olympic 100 metres champion Noah Lyles said on Thursday his Paris Games were likely over after he tested positive for Covid.

"I believe this will be the end of my 2024 Olympics," Lyles posted on Instagram after revealing a test on Tuesday had shown he had caught the disease.

Lyles finished in third place in the 200m on Thursday, dashing his hopes of a sprint double.

A healthy Lyles would have been picked for the Americans' 4x100m relay quartet for the final on Friday.

"It is not the Olympic(s) I dreamed of but it has left me with so much joy in my heart," Lyles said.

He won the 100m on Sunday by just five thousandths of a second, but Botswana's Letsile Tebogo scorched to victory in the 200m on Thursday.

Lyles said earlier that Covid had affected his performance in that race.

