Paris Olympics 2024
AFP, Paris
Thu Aug 8, 2024 01:40 AM
Last update on: Thu Aug 8, 2024 02:07 AM

Paris Olympics 2024

America's Hall wins men's 400m Olympic title

AFP, Paris
Thu Aug 8, 2024 01:40 AM
US' Quincy Hall celebrates after winning the men's 400m final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 7, 2024. Photo: AFP

American Quincy Hall dug deep in the final metres to overhaul Briton Matthew Hudson-Smith and take the Olympic 400 metres gold in another race of scintillating quality on Wednesday.

Hudson-Smith seemed on course to win his country's first gold over the distance since "Chariots of Fire" Eric Liddell in the Paris Games 100 years ago, but he tied up at the end and Hall swept past to win in a personal best 43.40 seconds and give the U.S. their first triumph since LaShawn Merritt in 2008.

Hudson-Smith bettered his own European record with 43.44 for silver and Zambia's 21-year-old Muzala Samukonga set his second successive national record with 43.74 to take bronze.

The first five men home were all under 44 seconds.

2024 Paris Olympics
