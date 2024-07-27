China's Sheng, Huang bag first gold of Paris Olympics

Paris Olympics 2024
AFP, Paris
Sat Jul 27, 2024 04:39 PM
Last update on: Sat Jul 27, 2024 04:47 PM

Yuting Huang, Lihao Sheng
Gold medallists Yuting Huang (L) of China and Lihao Sheng of China pose with their medals. Photo: Reuters

Sharp-shooting Chinese teenagers Sheng Lihao and Huang Yuting bagged the first gold medal of the Olympic Games on Saturday in the final of the 10-metre mixed team air rifle event.

Sheng, who won an individual silver medal at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics three years ago at the age of 16, and Huang, 17, kept their cool to edge past South Korea's Keum Ji-hyeon and Park Ha-jun 16-12.

Earlier, Kazakhstan's Alexandra Le and Islam Satpayev won the first medal of the Games with an upset victory in the bronze medal match.

Le and Satpayev cruised to victory over Germany's Maximilian Ulbrich and Anna Janssen, outscoring their opponents 17-5 at Chateauroux.

Janssen, ranked world number one in the event, and Ulbrich, the world No.19, had been favourites to prevail against Le and Satpayev, ranked 33rd and 95th in the world respectively.

