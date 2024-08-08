Paris Olympics 2024
Thu Aug 8, 2024 06:58 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 8, 2024 07:11 PM

Paris Olympics 2024

Brazil's Lula exempts Paris medallists from tax on prizes

Photo: Reuters

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has issued an executive measure exempting Olympic and Paralympic medallists from income tax on their prize money, according to a statement published in the official gazette on Thursday.

The tax exemption applies to prize winnings awarded by both the Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) and the Brazilian Paralympic Committee (CPB) at the Paris Games.

The new regulation will take effect from July and covers the ongoing Paris Olympics and the Aug. 28-Sept. 8 Paralympic Games.

Brazil have so far won 14 medals at the Paris Olympics, comprising two gold, five silver and seven bronze in six disciplines - athletics, boxing, artistic gymnastics, judo, skateboarding and surfing.

Related topic:
Paris Olympics 2024BrazilLuiz Inacio Lula da Silva
