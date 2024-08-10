Belgium's Nafissatou Thiam wins heptathlon gold to seal Olympic hattrick

Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium in action during heat 2. Photo: Reuters

Belgium's Nafissatou Thiam became the first woman in history to win three consecutive Olympic heptathlon crowns on Friday, sealing victory ahead of Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson.

Thiam, the 2016 and 2020 Olympic champion, finished with 6,880 points after the 800m, the final event in the seven-discipline test of endurance.

Johnson-Thompson took silver with 6,844 points while Thiam's compatriot Noor Vidts won bronze with 6,707 points.

Thiam had taken a giant stride towards sealing her title after Friday's morning events, when a massive 54.04m javelin throw left her 121 points clear of Johnson-Thompson after six events.

That left Thiam needing to finish within eight seconds of Johnson-Thompson's time in the 800m.

Johnson-Thompson battled bravely down the stretch in the 800m to put as much distance between her and Thiam, finishing second in 2min 04.90sec.

But a weary Thiam just managed to scrape inside the eight-second window, crossing in 2:10.62 to claim her third Olympic gold.