Bangladesh's shooter Robiul eliminated from qualification round

Bangladesh's shooter Robiul Islam has been eliminated in the qualification round of the 10m air rifle event in the Paris Olympics at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre today.

Rabiul finished 43rd out of 49 participants with a score of 624.2. The top eight scorers from the qualification round moved on to the next phase of the competition.

China's Lihao Sheng topped the qualification round with a score of 631.7.

Robiul, who had received a wild card entry into the Olympics, couldn't match his previous best score of 628, which would've still been inefficient to earn him a place in the next round.