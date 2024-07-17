‘My target is to qualify for the final round in Olympics’

Robiul Islam will become the ninth shooter from Bangladesh to compete in the Olympic Games through wild-card entries. The multiple-medal winner in junior and senior level, in bot air rifle and air gun events, dreams of becoming the first shooter from the country to make it into the final round of the Olympics. The 25-year-old spoke to The Daily Star's Anisur Rahman regarding his preparation and ambition in an interview, the excerpts of which are as follows:

The Daily Star (DS): There were whispers that Shaira Arefin, who got an IOC scholarship, would receive the wild card for Paris Olympic but eventually you got it. What do you think was the reason behind this?

Robiul Islam (RI): I missed a quota by only 0.3 points in an event in Indonesia in January. I also produced good results in two other quota-place tournaments. I think the IOC considered these scores when considering awarding the wild card to Bangladesh.

DS: How has your preparation been for the Olympics?

RI: My 10m air rifle event is on 28 July and I have been preparing for a long time by setting a goal. The preparation got hampered a bit over the speculation regarding Shaira's wild card entry. But once I got the wild card, I started afresh with maximum motivation. Our coach has also intensified the training to make up for the lost time. I have been practising 250 to 300 shots per day now, compared to 150 shots in the past.

DS: Since Barcelona Olympics in 1992, Bangladeshi rifle shooters have participated in every edition but there has been no remarkable performance. Will that be the case for you too?

RI: I never think that I will go there, participate and return home. I feel I am carrying Bangladesh on my shoulders; it is a matter of pride and I want to deliver for the nation. My target is to qualify for the final round. There is every possibility to win a medal if I can qualify for the final.

DS: Bangladeshi shooters have never been able to convert practice scores into competition scores. What makes you confident about qualifying for the final with a best score of 627?

RI: I recently scored 630.2 points in a competition in Dhaka. Besides, we recently visited Munch where I fine-tuned my rifle, tested the barrel and did some small things which help a shooter to increase his scores. For instance, if I get good ammunition and a good jacket, those will help increase my points. I have also been doing yoga and meditation so that I can stay focused during the event.

DS: Where does Bangladesh shooting lag behind?

RI: We lag behind in many areas. If you compare, a total of 138 Indian shooters participated in a World Cup in Korea while there were only four from Bangladesh. We participate in 10 to 12 overseas tournaments in a year while India participate in every tournament. We need to participate more in overseas tournaments to make a mark in big events.

DS: Bangladeshi shooters won many medals in SA Games and Commonwealth Games but always failed in Asian Games and Olympics. Do you believe the shooters can succeed in coming days?

RI: Prior to the 2020 Olympics, no rifle shooters could score more than 625 points, but shooters from our generation are scoring more than that and some even finished among 20 in ISSF World Cup. I believe Bangladesh will take part in 2028 Olympics with direct quota and more international medals will be earned during this time.

DS: What do you expect from the other athletes from Bangladesh?

RI: I will expect that they play for the nation. When athletes play for the nation, their responsibility and focus are boosted but when they play for themselves, they only focus on improving own performance. So, I hope everyone will play for the nation.