What type of pitch awaits the final?

All of a sudden, all the focus turned to the type of pitch that is going to be used for the all-important World Cup 2023 final between hosts India and five-time World Champions Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

With reports claiming that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) switched pitches, opting for a used surface, for India's semifinal against New Zealand, the curiosity among fans and experts regarding the type of surface for the final has only intensified.

However, despite the raging pitch-switch controversy, India dominated proceedings in the semifinal as they cruised to their fourth World Cup final, and first since 2011, with a convincing 70-run win over the Kiwis.

So, what's in store for Sunday's final?

The Narendra Modi Stadium, the largest cricket venue, boasts 11 pitches, each unique in its composition. Pitches 1-5 are crafted from the local black clay soil, known for providing better bounce, and commonly favoured for shorter formats.

On the other hand, pitches 6-11 are hewn from red silt soil from Mumbai, ideal for longer formats as it tends to dry quickly, creating conditions conducive for spinners.

However, the surfaces in Ahmedabad have generally been a treat for the batters, but have also aided disciplined bowlers. They also have had something in store for seamers in the initial overs and something for spinners in the middle overs.

A similar kind of wicket could be laid out for the final showdown. Some reports, however, have suggested a used surface that could turn as the game progresses could be used for the World Cup 2023 final.

Out of the last five matches played at the venue in Ahmedabad, three have been won by teams bowling first.

Four matches have been played in Ahmedabad during the World Cup 2023, with the pitches displaying diverse characteristics.

This was the venue for the World Cup opener between defending champions England and New Zealand. The match was a relatively high-scoring contest with the Kiwis having no trouble chasing down a 283-run target with nine wickets and 82 balls to spare.

However, the following three games witnessed relatively lower scores -- including India skittling out archrivals Pakistan for 191 in their seven-wicket victory.

The recent match between South Africa and Afghanistan showcased a sporting pitch that didn't favour spinners much. With an average first-innings score of 260, the ground tends to favour chasing teams.