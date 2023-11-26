Australia opt to bowl against India in second T20

Cricket
AFP, Thiruvananthapuram
Sun Nov 26, 2023 07:47 PM
Sun Nov 26, 2023 07:47 PM

Photo: AFP

Australia skipper Matthew Wade won the toss and elected to field against India Sunday as they look to level the series in the second Twenty20 international.

The tourists, who lost the first of the five-match series four days after being crowned champions of the ODI World Cup, have made two changes in Thiruvananthapuram.

World Cup heroes including leg-spinner Adam Zampa and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell return to the team in place of Jason Behrendorff and Aaron Hardie.

India come in unchanged from their thrilling two-wicket win last week under captain Suryakumar Yadav.

Suryakumar and Ishan Kishan are the only two Indian players from their ODI World Cup team, which went into the final undefeated only to lose by six wickets in Ahmedabad.

Teams

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna

Australia: Steven Smith, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (capt, wk), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha

Umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND), KN Ananthapadmanabhan (IND)

TV Umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

