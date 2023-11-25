‘A game-breaking spell’

Discussions on why and how things happened usually go on for a while following as big a tournament as the World Cup. It intensifies even more when something out of the script happens.

What happened at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad exactly a week ago defied expectations and the trend – a six-wicket win by Australia in the final to halt an unbeaten India was definitely something that went against the trend.

While much has been talked about the final by experts and fans alike, none probably could have given a first-hand description better than someone who witnessed it from the dugout that night.

In his latest YouTube video 'World Cup 2023: A Reflection', India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who was on the Indian bench for that game, dissected the genius of Australia skipper Pat Cummins in the final, referring to his spell as a 'game-breaking' phenomenon.

After winning the toss, the Australian skipper sent India in to bat first, a decision that turned out to be a crucial move. Cummins bowled his complete 10-over quota and gave away just 34 runs. He also claimed two big wickets of Shreyas Iyer (4) and the in-form Virat Kohli (54).

Among all the bowlers who completed their 10 overs, Cummins bowled the most economical spell at 3.40, followed by Adam Zampa (4.40), Mitchell Starc (5.50) and Josh Hazlewood (6.00).

Ashwin delved deep into Cummins' mastermind, dissecting why the Indian batters found it challenging to face him.

"Pat Cummins as an ODI bowler was struggling for quite some time in the World Cup," observed Ashwin. "But in the last 4-5 games leading up to the final almost 50% of the balls were cutters.

"And in the final, I don't know how many people explained on TV, he has a 4:5 field, like an off-spinner -- four on the off-side and five on the leg side," Ashwin explained.

The Indian spinner pointed out that Cummins bowled his entire 10 overs without a mid-off.

"He bowled only three balls in the 6-meter mark towards the stump line (basically didn't bowl full enough to allow the batters to drive) in the entire 10-over spell," Ashwin emphasised.

"He knocked off crucial wickets in the final. And there were five fielders on the stump line -- square leg, midwicket, deep square leg, mid-on, and long leg. He bowled his entire 10 overs without a mid-off. A game-breaking spell by Pat Cummins apart from calling the toss right," Ashwin added.

After bowling India out for 240, Australia chased down the target in 43 overs thanks to Travis Head's Player of the Match knock of 137 and Marnus Labuschagne's unbeaten 58.