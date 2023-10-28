ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
AFP, Dharamshala
Sat Oct 28, 2023 12:05 PM
Last update on: Sat Oct 28, 2023 06:05 PM

Warner, Head hit rapid fifties against Kiwis

David Warner and Travis Head both hit fifties as Australia raced to 118-0 off the first 10 overs in their World Cup clash against New Zealand on Saturday.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Australia vs New Zealand
Australia's David Warner celebrates with teammate Travis Head after scoring a half-century during their 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on October 28, 2023. Photo: AFP

Warner, who turned 37 on Friday, smashed his 32nd ODI half-century off 28 balls with three fours and five sixes.

Head, playing his first match of the World Cup after breaking his hand in South Africa on the eve of the tournament, took just 25 balls to reach his 19th score of fifty or more in one-day internationals.

New Zealand had won the toss and opted to bowl first against five-time champions Australia in Dharamsala.

The Black Caps, runners-up at the last two World Cups, are well-placed to reach the semi-finals with four wins from five games.

They made one change from the side which suffered their only loss so far to India at the same Himalayan venue last week.

Jimmy Neesham replaced Mark Chapman, who has a calf injury, while Australia brought in Head for all-rounder Cameron Green.

Australia are currently fourth in the 10-team table with three wins and two losses.

