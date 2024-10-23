Warner open to shock Test recall to face India

The race to partner Usman Khawaja at the top of Australia's batting order against India has been thrown a potential curveball.

Retired opener David Warner has added further mystery to the make-up of Australia's side for the upcoming Test series against India by declaring he will consider a shock return should selectors require his services.

Warner retired from Test cricket at the start of the year after helping Australia to a first ICC World Test Championship title, but has since featured for his country at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in June and played in various franchise T20I tournaments around the world.

With fellow veteran Steve Smith likely to slot back in at No.4 following a brief foray as opener earlier this year to replace Warner and star all-rounder Cameron Green out injured, the Aussies have a vacancy at the top of their batting order ahead of the crucial five-match Test series against India that will have a major say in deciding who qualifies for next year's World Test Championship final.

And with the likes of Marcus Harris, Matthew Renshaw and Cameron Bancroft struggling for runs during the early stages of the domestic Sheffield Shield competition in Australia, Warner has come out and revealed he will consider a stunning return should selectors see fit.

"I'm always available, just got to pick up the phone," Warner told Australian media organisation News Corp.

"I'm always dead serious. Let's be honest, the guys have played one red-ball game (first round of the Sheffield Shield) since their last Test matches in February, so I've almost had the same preparation."

If selectors do send out an SOS for Warner the 37-year-old could play for state side New South Wales against Queensland in a four-day Sheffield Shield match in Sydney from 1 November, while featuring for Australia A in either of their upcoming matches against India A may also be considered.

"Honestly, if they really needed myself for this series, I'm more than happy to play the next Shield game and go out there and play (the first Test)," Warner said.

"I did retire for the right reasons to finish the game and I wanted to finish. (But) my hand is up if they desperately need someone. I'm not going to shy away from that."

The first Test between Australia and India is scheduled in Perth from November 22, with the series then travelling to Adelaide for a day-night contest and then finishing in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

India currently sit in first place on the World Test Championship standings, while Australia are in second ahead of third-placed Sri Lanka.