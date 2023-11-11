Tigers look to end on a high

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan (82) stitched together a 169-run third-wicket partnership with his deputy Najmul Hossain Shanto (90) as the Tigers’ batters found their feet in chase of Sri Lanka’s 279 runs in the ICC World Cup match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi yesterday. Photo: AFP

The dream of reaching the ICC World Cup semifinals has long been extinguished for Bangladesh but they still have a lot to play for.

The victory over Sri Lanka in the much-discussed previous game provided some morale boost for the Tigers whose campaign concludes as they face Australia at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune today, with the objective of finishing among top eight teams in the tournament to ensure entry in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

As things stand, Bangladesh -- level on four points with England, Sri Lanka, and the Netherlands -- face a simple calculation: a win over Australia all but keeps their Champions Trophy fate in their own hands.

But even if Bangladesh lose to the five-time World Champions, the Tigers have a good chance of making it through on net run-rate, provided the Netherlands fail to cause an upset against India -- which would render the outcome of the England-Pakistan match non-threatening for Bangladesh.

What Bangladesh cannot afford is a crushing defeat, which could put Sri Lanka – who already played all nine matches -- ahead of them on net run-rate.

Hypothetically, if Australia bat first and score 300 runs, Bangladesh must score at least 126 runs to qualify, and if Bangladesh bat first and are dismissed for 200 runs, they must ensure Australia take more than 22 overs to chase down the target.

The surface in Pune is projected to remain sporty, and because it is a day game, the dew effect is already out of the equation. However, the city saw a heavy downpour for more than an hour the day before which could result in the pitch providing a bit more assistance to the bowlers early in the game today.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, have an additional challenge as they are without regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who was ruled out due to a finger injury sustained during the previous game against Sri Lanka.

In Shakib's absence, head coach Chandika Hathurusingha hinted that they will incorporate an extra bowling option. Sources say there is a good possibility that a spinner in the form of Nasum Ahmed or Mahedi Hasan may be included in the playing eleven today.

"Yes, always safe. We were actually spoiled. We had him [Shakib Al Hasan] for a long, long time; and I mean when you have someone like Shakib's calibre, number one all-rounder, it's two players in one, so it's hard to do much with the combination," Hathurusingha said in the pre-match presser yesterday

"So, we will definitely want to fill his bowling vacuum with another spinner or a fast bowler. It's his batting we're going to miss and his leadership. So, it's hard."

With the exception of a win in Cardiff in 2005, Bangladesh could not beat Australia in 21 ODIs. The type of form Pat Cummins and his troops are currently enjoying following six consecutive wins, and especially after how Glenn Maxwell conjured a victory out of nowhere in their previous game, the Tigers are set for an uphill task.

However, since Australia have already confirmed a place in the semifinals, they may opt to test their bench strength and rest some of the regulars.

Can Bangladesh snatch a victory to end their dismal World Cup campaign on a somewhat positive note, equaling their highest-win tally in a single World Cup edition?