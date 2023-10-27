Taskin wants to play on by ‘managing’ shoulder injury

Bangladesh ace paceman Taskin Ahmed said that he will have to manage his shoulder injury going forward. The speedster missed the last two World Cup matches against India and South Africa.

Taskin communicated that he is feeling a lot better now following a few days' rest and is getting ready to play the match against the Netherlands tomorrow at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. The paceman had bowled at the nets yesterday. Taskin relayed that the injury dates back to Bangladesh's series in South Africa last year during a press conference today.

"The shoulder injury first happened during South Africa series almost two years ago. I have a tear in my tendon from quite long ago so I am playing by managing it [injury]. Even in Asia Cup and World Cup, I have been playing with this soreness. Suddenly it aggravated and management, the doctors and physios did an MRI and found some swelling inside. After a few days rest, I am feeling better. I am in a good situation at the moment and it will be clearer when I play," Taskin said at a press conference in Kolkata today.

Surgery was an option for the pacer but there was no gurantee of success and he felt that conservative treatment was an better option.

"As a player I always want to play. When I was sent to the UK, the doctor said that there was no gurantee everything would be ok if surgery is done. Recovery would take a few years. The other option was rehabilitation and I undertook rehab for one-and-a-half months to play till now, though the injury aggravated a bit now. After the World Cup the board will talk to a shoulder specialist and make a plan on how to continue with rehab. Surgery is the last option and I want to see how far I can manage with rehab," he opined.

Injuries are part and parcel of a fast bowler's career and asked if it was difficult to give hundred percent on the field, Taskin was hopeful.

"When the pain increases it's difficult to give hundred percent but as a fast bowler there are niggles and you have to manage that. Pray that my shoulder becomes fully okay and then I hope things would be better going forward," he concluded.