Southee returns as New Zealand bowl against SA

New Zealand have won the toss and will bowl against South Africa in the World Cup game at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, hoping to turn things around after two back-to-back defeats at the tournament.

South Africa have made just one change with Rabada coming in with Shamsi. Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma was hoping to put up a big score.

The big news for New Zealand is the return of Tim Southee in the lineup. Southee has replaced Lockie Ferguson.

"On the wrong side of the results but we've done a lot of things right. South Africa isn't a team we play often but we played a warm-up. Should be a great game today," Tom Latham said at the toss.

Good pace and carry in the wicket and Shaun Pollock felt it would be a bat second wicket ahead of the toss. Teams have struggled to get to 250 batting first here, in this World Cup, but since 2011, the split has been even among teams batting and bowling first, ESPNCricinfo said.

In the last five matches between the two sides, New Zealand have won three while South Africa won two.

South Africa will look to draw inspiration from their rugby team, who won the rugby World Cup against the All Blacks on Sunday. New Zealand captain Tom Latham too had hoped to summon the fighting spirit of the All Blacks when his side face fellow Cricket World Cup semi-final contenders South Africa in Pune.