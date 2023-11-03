'Rhythm, good food and people's love' behind Shami's success

India seamer Mohammed Shami insisted "it's not rocket science" as he became his country's most successful World Cup bowler on Thursday in the 302-run demolition of Sri Lanka.

Shami took 5-18 to move to 45 wickets at World Cups, going past the mark of 44 set by Javagal Srinath and Zaheer Khan.

Fellow fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj mopped up the rest of the Sri Lankan order who were routed for just 55 as India marched into the semi-finals.

"Not rocket science," said Shami, who now has 14 wickets in just three games at this World Cup, when asked for the secret of his success.

"It's just a matter of rhythm, good food, keep your mind uncluttered, and, most importantly, the love of the people.

"The support we get in India has a huge role. When you go out of India, you get so much support from Indians. So I will keep trying to make everyone happy."

Shami claimed 5-54 in the win over New Zealand and 4-22 in the victory against defending champions England but preferred to share the spotlight with Bumrah and Siraj.

"We put in the hard work, we have found the rhythm and it's because of that that you are getting to see this storm on the field," he said.

"I can't believe anyone will not enjoy it. We are enjoying ourselves a lot and working together as a unit, and you are able to see the results of that."