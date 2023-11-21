ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Reuters, Bengaluru
Tue Nov 21, 2023 01:26 PM
Last update on: Tue Nov 21, 2023 01:54 PM

Record 1.25 million fans attended World Cup 2023, says ICC

ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley said the one-day international (ODI) tournament had been a "great success."

India fans in the stands during the final of the ICC World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad. Photo: Reuters

A record 1.25 million fans attended matches during the 13th edition of the World Cup, which concluded on Sunday with Australia beating hosts India for their sixth title, global body the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Tuesday.

A total of 1,250,307 fans watched the October 5 - November 19 showpiece event from the stands, surpassing the previous mark of 1.016 million set at the 2015 edition in Australia and New Zealand.

While the early matches not involving runners-up India had plenty of empty seats in venues, overall spectator figures had already surpassed the one million mark with six games to go.

"The staggering attendance demonstrates the enduring appeal of cricket and excitement the ODI format continues to offer," Tetley said in a statement, adding that the tournament also broke multiple broadcast and digital viewership records.

"It has been an event that has not only entertained but also united cricket fans globally in a celebration of the sport."

BCB announces women’s squad for South Africa tour

6d ago
