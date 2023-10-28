Pre-World Cup chaos affecting performance, admits Shakib

Bangladesh's Mahmudullah gestures as he walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Netherlands and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on October 28, 2023. Photo: AFP

The utter humiliation at the hands of the Netherlands in Kolkata has redirected attention to the team's tumultuous buildup to the mega event.

Tamim Iqbal's retirement drama, him stepping down from captaincy, his dramatic exclusion from the World Cup squad followed by public attacks between Tamim and Shakib right before the World Cup marred the team's buildup to the tournament.

After this chaotic buildup, Bangladesh have suffered in the tournament, losing five out of their six games so far.

Following the 87-run defeat to the Dutch, Shakib accepts that the chaotic build up to the showpiece event could've played a part in the underwhelming showing of the team.

"Maybe it has. It's impossible to say what's going inside one's mind. I don't disagree with you, it could've had an effect," Shakib said when asked if the chaotic build up played a part in the team's appalling performance in the post-match.

Bangladesh had a mostly settled unit in ODIs for around three years till 2022, with coach Russel Domingo and captain Tamim Iqbal at the helm.

But this year, Chandika Hathurusingha returned as coach and then Shakib became coach just weeks before the tournament.

This sudden change also could've played a part in the dismal performance, accepted Shakib.

"When the coach is changed 5-6 months ago, the captain is changed right before a tournament like the World Cup. Naturally, the plans also changed.

"Barring the Afghanistan match, we have underperformed in this World Cup. I believe that we are not as bad a team as we have performed. Maybe it was because of the World Cup atmosphere, the high expectations of everyone."