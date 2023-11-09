Permutations for semifinals qualification

With India, South Africa and Australia already through, New Zealand, Pakistan and Afghanistan remain in the race for the fourth and final place in the knockout stages at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. We look at what each side needs to happen to snatch a semi-final spot.

New Zealand

Played: 8, Points: 8, Net run-rate: 0.398

New Zealand's semi-final hopes hang in the balance after four successive defeats as they take on Sri Lanka in their final group-stage match.

Victory against Sri Lanka and defeats for Pakistan and Afghanistan will take them clear on 10 points and into the semis.

A rain threat looms over today in Bengaluru and if points with Sri Lanka are shared then a win for either Pakistan or Afghanistan will end their bid.

Pakistan

Played: 8, Points: 8, Net run-rate: 0.036

The 1992 champions need to beat England on Saturday and hope New Zealand and Afghanistan lose to make the semi-finals with 10 points.

But if New Zealand win against Sri Lanka then Pakistan will need to beat England by a big margin of around 100 runs to improve their net run-rate.

Afghanistan

Played: 8, Points: 8, Net run-rate: -0.338

The giant-killers need to win their remaining match against South Africa on Friday and hope Pakistan and New Zealand lose their games for a clear entry into the semis.

If they beat South Africa while Pakistan as well as New Zealand both win their final matches, then all three teams will be tied on 10 points and net run-rate will come into play.

