‘Need you to fire up’: Afridi tips Iftikhar to play Maxwell’s role for Pakistan

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi said that he would like to see Iftikhar Ahmed play a similar role like Glenn Maxwell did for Australia in their last game against the Netherlands.

Maxwell smashed a World Cup record 40-ball hundred in a 309-run rout -- also a World Cup record margin victory -- of the Dutch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi yesterday.

And Afridi, who still holds the record for most sixes in ODIs, believes that Iftikhar has what it takes to play such a knock.

Impressed by what he had seen Maxwelll do yesterday, Afridi wrote on X: "What an innings by @GlenMaxwell today, it's a showcase of top class power hitting, well deserved win for Australia!"

His post further read: "I expect Iftikhar Ahmad to play a similar role for our team, he definitely has the capability to do so and the pitches are curated for power hitting, we all need you to fire up now."

Iftikhar's best showing in the World Cup so far has been a 27-ball 40 against Afghanistan but Pakistan went on to suffer a shock eight-wicket defeat in that match.

After winning their first two matches in the World Cup against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, Pakistan lost their way with three defeats on the trot.

A place in the semifinal for Babar Azam's team is still a possibility but that would require them to hit the top gear starting tomorrow when they face an in-form South Africa in Chennai.



