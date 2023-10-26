Mathews makes instant impact as England in trouble in Bengaluru

Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Dawid Malan. Photo: Reuters

Former captain Angelo Mathews marked his return to the Sri Lanka team with a wicket with just his third delivery in the ICC ODI World Cup clash against England on Thursday.

The veteran all-rounder, who was called up to replace the injured Matheesha Pathirana after initially being left out of the 15-man squad, is appearing in his fourth World Cup.

Mathews had Dawid Malan caught behind after the opener had made a brisk 28 with defending champions England on 45-1 at the time.

Mathews played a hand in the second English dismissal when he ran out Joe Root for three with the help of wicketkeeper Kusal Perera.

The situation continued to worsen for the English side as they then lost three more wickets in quick succession and are reeling on 85-5 after 17 overs.

The 36-year-old Mathews is playing just his fifth one-day international in the last three years but Thursday represented his 222nd game overall in the format.

Mathews wasn't initially a part of the World Cup squad but was included later as a replacement for the injured pacer Matheesha Pathirana.