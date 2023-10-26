ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
AFP, Bengaluru
Thu Oct 26, 2023 03:53 PM
Last update on: Thu Oct 26, 2023 04:58 PM

Mathews makes instant impact as England in trouble in Bengaluru

Mathews had Dawid Malan caught behind after the opener had made a brisk 28 with defending champions England on 45-1 at the time.

Most Viewed

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Mathews makes instant impact as England in trouble in Bengaluru

AFP, Bengaluru
Thu Oct 26, 2023 03:53 PM Last update on: Thu Oct 26, 2023 04:58 PM
England vs Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Dawid Malan. Photo: Reuters

Former captain Angelo Mathews marked his return to the Sri Lanka team with a wicket with just his third delivery in the ICC ODI World Cup clash against England on Thursday.

The veteran all-rounder, who was called up to replace the injured Matheesha Pathirana after initially being left out of the 15-man squad, is appearing in his fourth World Cup.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Mathews had Dawid Malan caught behind after the opener had made a brisk 28 with defending champions England on 45-1 at the time.

Mathews played a hand in the second English dismissal when he ran out Joe Root for three with the help of wicketkeeper Kusal Perera.

The situation continued to worsen for the English side as they then lost three more wickets in quick succession and are reeling on 85-5 after 17 overs.

The 36-year-old Mathews is playing just his fifth one-day international in the last three years but Thursday represented his 222nd game overall in the format.

Mathews wasn't initially a part of the World Cup squad but was included later as a replacement for the injured pacer Matheesha Pathirana.

 

Related topic:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023Angelo MathewsEngland vs Sri LankaCricket World Cup 2023World Cup 2023
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Ton-up Chandimal, Mathews take Lankans on top at Tea

England vs Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka heap more misery on England

1d ago
England vs Sri Lanka

Dismal England bowled out for 156 by Sri Lanka

1d ago
pakistan chances in world cup 2023

Pakistan believe 'miracles can happen'

23h ago
Sri Lanka thrash England by eight wickets

Sri Lanka thrash England by eight wickets

1d ago
|মতামত

মাহফুজ আনামের লেখা: ফিলিস্তিনে গণহত্যা ও পশ্চিমাদের নৈতিক অবস্থান

এই সংঘাত একটি রাষ্ট্রের সঙ্গে একটি সংগঠনের। যখন একটি ‘রাষ্ট্র’ জ্ঞাতসারে নির্বিচার হামলা চালিয়ে গাজায় সাত হাজারের বেশি মানুষকে হত্যা করে, যাদের মধ্যে ৪০ শতাংশই শিশু, তাদের দায়টাই কি বেশি নয়?

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

নারায়ণগঞ্জে একাধিক তল্লাশি চৌকিতে সারাদিন যা করল পুলিশ

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে