England opt to bat against Sri Lanka

England skipper Jos Buttler looks a bit tensed during training, most likely due to the way the defending world champions have underperformed this edition. Meanwhile, Kusal Mendis of Sri Lanka, a team that also suffered a similar fate as England in India, keeps on doing the hard yards ahead of their clash against Buttler and Co in Bengaluru today. Photo: AFP/Reuters

England won the toss and elected to bat in their World Cup game against Sri Lanka at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru today.

England made three changes to the eleven. Reece Topley, who has returned home with a broken finger, Gus Atkinson, and Harry Brook miss out to make way for Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes and Liam Livingstone.

Sri Lanka have also made two changes as Angelo Mathews and Lahiru Kumara are back in the eleven. Mathews was called into a squad that was in desperate need of experienced reinforcements after multiple injury blows.

The defending world champions England enter their clash with Sri Lanka in Bengaluru today barely above the bottom of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup standings with just 0.005 in net run rate separating the 2019 champions and last-placed Bangladesh.

They have lost to New Zealand, suffered a shock defeat to Afghanistan and then slumped to a 229-run thrashing at the hands of South Africa, conceding their highest total in a one-day international of 399.

Injury-hit Sri Lanka have been just as underwhelming and have the same 1-3 record in this World Cup as England ahead of this high-stakes clash.

Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood