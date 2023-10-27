Long way short of our best: Buttler

Defending world champions England's hope of clearing the group stage of the ongoing World Cup was all but dashed when Sri Lanka claimed a dominating eight-wicket victory at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru yesterday.

England are now lingering at number nine on the 10-team table, and with just one win in five games and a net run-rate of -1.634, Jos Buttler and Co will need to win the remaining five group games and also hope for some sort of miracle.

"There's no clear answer at the moment," Buttler was lost for words during the post-match presentation trying to figure out how they depleted to such a plight from being one of the highly-regarded pre-tournament favourites.

"Can't really fault the boys' efforts but we're playing a long way short of our best. It starts from the front, as a captain, you want to lead from the front and play well and I've been a long way short of my best," Buttler added.

"Not really, to be honest," Buttler denied his troops lost confidence. "There are a lot of experienced cricketers in the room, who've been through a lot. You don't become a bad player overnight, you don't become a bad team overnight. I think that's probably the biggest frustration, that we've been so far short of our best, and for no obvious reason. Just can't put my finger on it at the moment."

England were bundled out for 156 in 33.2 overs and saw Sri Lanka assail the target with ease as they had 146 balls to spare. The win makes it five out of five for Sri Lanka against England in World Cups since the 2007 edition.

It is also the first time England lost three consecutive matches in a World Cup edition since 1996.

Buttler admitted that all they probably have left to play for is their pride in the rest of the matches in the tournament.

"The biggest thing is personal pride, whatever happens in the rest of the tournament, we want to give a good account of ourselves going forward. Whatever will be will be," he said.