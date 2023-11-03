Liton reunites with Bangladesh team in Delhi

Bangladesh's Liton Das walks after losing his wicket, caught by England's Jos Buttler off the bowling of Chris Woakes. Photo: Reuters

Liton Das has reunited with the Bangladesh side in Delhi today, Bangladesh Cricket Board's media and communications manager Rabeed Imam confirmed. The batter had returned to Bangladesh due to a family emergency on Wednesday.

Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka on November 6 at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium in their eighth World Cup game.

Earlier skipper Shakib Al Hasan had been back at Dhaka following the loss to South Africa. The ace all-rounder worked with his childhood mentor Nazmul Abedeen Fahim and joined the team in time for Bangladesh's match against Netherlands.

The Tigers lost six matches on the trot to become the first side to go out of the running for a semifinal berth. Their qualification for the Champions Trophy in 2025 also hangs in the balance and Bangladesh will need a win against Sri Lanka to have any chance of getting into the top eight in the World Cup standings.