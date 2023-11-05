ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Reuters, Kolkata
Sun Nov 5, 2023 07:01 PM
Last update on: Sun Nov 5, 2023 07:06 PM

Kohli hits ton as India make 326-5 against South Africa

Virat Kohli marked his 35th birthday with his second century of the World Cup while Shreyas Iyer scored a fifty as India posted a formidable 326-5 against South Africa in a clash between the tournament's top two teams at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Most Viewed

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Kohli hits ton as India make 326-5 against South Africa

Reuters, Kolkata
Sun Nov 5, 2023 07:01 PM Last update on: Sun Nov 5, 2023 07:06 PM
Photo: Reuters

Virat Kohli marked his 35th birthday with his second century of the World Cup while Shreyas Iyer scored a fifty as India posted a formidable 326-5 against South Africa in a clash between the tournament's top two teams at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Kohli's unbeaten 101 contained 10 fours and left him level with Indian great Sachin Tendulkar on 49 one-day international hundreds as he continued his superb form by taking his tally past 500 runs in the tournament.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He dropped anchor in a third-wicket partnership of 134 with Iyer, who made 77 with seven fours and two sixes, before getting to his ton in the 49th over after India went past 300 runs on a slow Kolkata wicket.

India elected to bat first after winning the toss and took advantage of some wayward pace bowling by Marco Jansen to make a blazing start but skipper Rohit Sharma fell for a 24-ball 40 as he looked to launch first-change Kagiso Rabada over mid-off.

After reaching 91-1 in the powerplay, the hosts lost opener Shubman Gill (23) to an unplayable delivery from Keshav Maharaj in the 11th over as South Africa brought the run-rate under control with spin.

Related topic:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023Virat Kohli
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Australia knock England out of World Cup

Australia knock England out of World Cup

20h ago

Tigers can't hide gloom behind the masks

6h ago
Eden Gardens set for top-of-table contest

Eden Gardens set for top-of-table contest

11h ago
Fakhar Zaman inspires Pakistan to stay alive

Fakhar Zaman inspires Pakistan to stay alive

23h ago

Kohli, Rahul revive India after early jolts

3w ago
obaidul qader photo
|রাজনীতি

আমাদেরকে খাদে ফেলতে গিয়ে বিএনপি খাদে পড়েছে: ওবায়দুল কাদের

আওয়ামী লীগকে খাদে ফেলতে গিয়ে বিএনপি নিজেরাই খাদে পড়ে গেছে বলে মন্তব্য করেছেন আওয়ামী লীগের সাধারণ সম্পাদক এবং সড়ক পরিবহন ও সেতুমন্ত্রী মন্ত্রী ওবায়দুল কাদের।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আইসিসি ক্রিকেট বিশ্বকাপ ২০২৩

কোহলির বড় কীর্তি ছোঁয়ার দিনে ভারতের ৩২৬ রানের পুঁজি 

৫৩ মিনিট আগে