Kohli falls in sight of Tendulkar ODI hundred record

Virat Kohli made 88 in a World Cup match against Sri Lanka on Thursday to leave him still one century shy of equalling fellow India great Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record of 49 one-day international hundreds.

Photo: AFP

Virat Kohli made 88 in a World Cup match against Sri Lanka on Thursday to leave him still one century shy of equalling fellow India great Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record of 49 one-day international hundreds.

Following a shaky start, which saw Kohli dropped on 10, the current India batting star looked increasingly assured as he completed a run-a-ball fifty on the retired Tendulkar's Wankhede Stadium home ground as his former team-mate looked on from the stands.

But 12 runs shy of equalling the ODI century record of Tendulkar, the 34-year-old Kohli was deceived by a Dilshan Madushanka cutter that he could only chip to cover-point, where Pathum Nissanka held a simple catch.

His exit silenced a near-capacity crowd, who were all set to celebrated his impending landmark.

Kohli, along with Tendulkar a member of the India side that defeated Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup final at the Wankhede, faced 94 balls, including 11 fours.

India were now 196-3 in the 32nd over after being sent into bat.

Kohli had earlier shared a second-wicket partnership of 189 with Shubman Gill after India captain Rohit Sharma had been bowled second ball by left-arm quick Madushanka.

But there was no hundred for the opener, with Gill caught behind for 92 by Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis trying to uppercut Madushanka -- who had taken all three wickets to fall.

Victory for India, the only unbeaten side left in the 10-team World Cup, in this match will guarantee the tournament hosts a semi-final place.

Apple Google






