India look unstoppable: Wasim Akram

Pakistan great Wasim Akram hailed the Indian team's performance so far in the World Cup, saying that the Rohit Sharma-led team looks 'unstoppable'.

India have won six matches on the trot and are dictating terms against Sri Lanka in their ongoing match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today.

Akram heaped praises on Rohit for the way he has led the team and feels it will take a very special effort to defeat the high-flying Indians.

"India look unstoppable and it will take something extraordinary to beat them," Akram told A Sports.

"They are led by someone who is experienced; he [Rohit] has been captaining MI [Mumbai Indians] in IPL and winning trophies. He is calm and is leading from the front. That is what great captains do, and he is a proper leader," he added.

India have run through all of their oppositions so far in the showpiece event, with no team coming close to challenging the hosts.

Virat Kohli, who is presumably playing his last World Cup, is so far the highest run-getter in the tournament for India with 442 runs with a staggering average of 88.40.

Rohit has also been scoring consistently with the bat, amassing 402 runs at a strike rate of 119.64.

The Indian bowlers have also have had their tails up in the tournament so far, with the pace attack of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj and Mohammad Shami decimating the opposition and then spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja bamboozling batters.

On Thursday, Rohit had a rare off day against Sri Lanka in Mumbai, getting out for just four, but Kohli, Shubhman Gill and Shreyas Iyer stepped up to the plate and powered India to 357-8.

Bumrah and Siraj then virtually killed the match inside four overs, striking twice each to reduce Sri Lanka to 3-4.