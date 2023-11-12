India focused as Dutch plot to spoil party

India will be keen to remain unbeaten at the ICC World Cup and head into the knockout stage of the tournament full of momentum when they host the Netherlands in Bengaluru today.

A great atmosphere is anticipated at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as the celebration of India's most popular festival, the Diwali, will approach its peak from the evening onwards.

India having rarely been troubled on their way to eight wins from eight matches, it looks like a clash between David and Goliath with the Netherlands languishing on the bottom of the standings, but it would be unwise for the tournament hosts to underestimate the Dutch.

The talented Netherlands outfit showed they are up to the class when they upset South Africa earlier in the tournament and their victory over Bangladesh was equally impressive.

The Netherlands too have their own lure, with a victory to move them into the eighth place on the standings, ahead of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, and one of the qualification spots for the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025.

West Indies legend Sir Vivian Richards wants to see India continue to play to their strengths and avoid any negative thoughts as they strive to stay unbeaten and add to their previous titles in 1983 and 2011.

"I believe they can go all the way unbeaten, which is really something to strive for," Richards said on his column for the ICC.

Much of India's chances of adding a third World Cup trophy to their cabinet will rest on the fortunes of Virat Kohli, with the former skipper having already scored two centuries while amassing 543 runs at the tournament at an average of 108.60.

Kohli will break Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record of most ODI centuries in the history of the game if he can reach triple figures during the remainder of the tournament and Richards admits he remains in awe at the performances of the India star.

"Virat will have been through some tough times before this World Cup and some folks were even brave enough to call for his head," Richards said.

"They say form is temporary – and he has certainly proven that class is permanent. I am so happy for him, he looks so focused and he is a credit to the game of cricket."

India seem determined to continue winning as coach Dravid hinted that the regulars in the playing 11 would not be rested ahead of the semi-final on Wednesday.

Dravid also praised the Dutch side, saying their performances at the World Cup will give associate members hope of competing more regularly on the big stage.

"The effort that they've gone through to be able to qualify... I certainly know how difficult it is for associate teams to reach this level and play," Dravid told reporters on Saturday.

"It's quite inspiring to see that in spite of the challenges that they do face, that they're able to compete at this level."