ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Star Sports Report
Sun Nov 5, 2023 02:01 PM
Last update on: Sun Nov 5, 2023 02:08 PM

India bat in top-of-the-table clash

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first in a top-of-the-table clash of the World Cup at Eden Gardens in Kolkata today.

India are going with the same team while South Africa have one change-- Tabraiz Shamsi comes in for Gerald Coetzee. 

Rohit said at the toss, "Looks like a good pitch and honestly it's more to do with what we want to do as a team. I think it's going to be a good game with two teams at the top of the table. I love playing here and the Indian team loves playing at this historic ground."

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said, "Looking at the wicket, we would've batted first, but it will be a nice challenge for us to chase. Chasing in an area where we need to get a lot more confidence."

TEAMS

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

