Head marks World Cup debut with 59-ball ton

Australia's returning opener Travis Head marked his World Cup debut with a remarkable 59-ball century against New Zealand in their World Cup encounter at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala today.

Head, playing his first match of the World Cup after breaking his hand in South Africa on the eve of the tournament, reached the three-figure mark when he played a Glenn Phillips delivery on the off-side for a single in the 22nd over.

Head hit 10 boundaries and seven maximums en route to the seventh-fastest century in World Cups. Head was dismissed by Phillips in the 24th over after a 67-ball 109.

Head also gave Australia a rapid start by stitching a 175-run opening stand with David Warner, who was also caught and bowled by Phillips in the 20th over. Warner missed out on a ton as he returned after a 65-ball 81, laced with five boundaries and six maximums.

