Delhi weather adds to misery

Bangladesh's struggle in the ongoing ICC World Cup seems to be a never-ending saga, both on and off the field.

Following sixth straight defeats in seven outings, Shakib Al Hasan and his troops had stationed themselves in New Delhi on Wednesday and were set to resume training yesterday ahead of the Sri Lanka fixture. However, it was not meant to be as infamous weather in the Indian capital came in the way.

Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud stated that players suffered breathing difficulties during their outing in the city on Thursday, hence the team management opted to defer the training session.

"Because we have two more practice days before the match [against Sri Lanka], we have time to see if the weather improves. We might have to train tomorrow [today], but we don't want any of our players to suffer on fitness ground," Mahmud told reporters.

In recent days, the city has been grappling with hazardous air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hitting critical levels, far beyond what is considered unhealthy. It led to New Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal declaring on Thursday that all government and private primary schools in the city will be closed for the next two days.

Yesterday's 24-hour average AQI was 261 and it is predicted to worsen in the following days. Despite the inclement weather, members of the Bangladesh squad went to offer Friday prayers at the Shahi Masjid near the team hotel. Skipper Shakib, Mahmudullah Riyad, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, and others wore face masks as precaution.

Things have not been going well in the Bangladesh camp since their repeated failures in this World Cup. Sorely needing a break from the dreary atmosphere, a trip around the city could have done wonders to their mood but all Bangladesh players resorted to confining themselves to their hotel rooms.

"We don't feel like going out these days. When the team perform badly, as a player, it's always difficult to feel good. Things are not going in our favour but we are trying our best," a Bangladesh player, requesting anonymity, told The Daily Star.

However, few of those who did venture outdoors to briefly stroll around had to deal with questions about their abysmal show in the tournament so far.

Another cricketer, also requesting anonymity, said, "Wherever we go, once people notice us, the first question they ask is, 'Why are you guys playing so bad?'

"It's not that they are saying it in a negative tone as they are showing sympathy towards us, but at times it doesn't feel good as a player. It's a long tournament and it is important to have a good mental state to play well. We mostly try to talk with our family members and video-call them. That is the only way we are trying to ease this situation."