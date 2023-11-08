'Big Show' to doting dad: Five things on Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell on Wednesday was the toast of the cricket world a day after his unbeaten 201 powered Australia into the World Cup semi-finals with a thrilling win over Afghanistan.

The swashbuckling batsman lifted his team from 91-7 in their chase of 292 in Mumbai to achieve victory with 19 balls to spare as he overcame cramps and back spasms in an epic knock which has been described as the greatest ODI innings of all time.

AFP Sport takes a look at five things about Glenn Maxwell.

Unconventional batting

Known as "Mad Max" and "The Big Show" for his attacking batting and unconventional strokeplay, Maxwell mesmerised the crowd at the Wankhede Stadium with his 128-run blitz laced with 21 fours and 10 sixes.

He swept, reverse swept, flicked and smashed his way to his first-ever international double ton, the first by an Australian batsman and first men's ODI 200 in a run-chase.

Photo: Reuters

He overcame "full body pain" in the marathon knock to demolish the Afghanistan bowling as he hit Mujeeb Ur Rahman for two sixes, a four and another hit over the fence to raise his 200 and victory for Australia.

Broadcasters Star Sports wrote GLENN 'SUPERMAN' MAXWELL! on social media 'X', formerly Twitter.

Earlier in the tournament Maxwell blasted the fastest hundred in World Cup history off just 40 balls in a 309-run demolition of the Netherlands in New Delhi.

Accident prone

An accident prone Maxwell recently fell off a golf buggy to suffer concussion and miss Australia's match against rivals England.

The fall was not the first for the 35-year-old who suffered a freak accident during a friend's birthday party last year and his leg "snapped in half".

Photo: Reuters

He underwent surgery and a metal plate was inserted in his left leg.

In September, Maxwell felt soreness in the ankle of that same broken leg and was forced to miss a T20 series in South Africa.

After his fastest World Cup ton last month, Maxwell said he had "dark thoughts" over his participation in the World Cup.

Family man

Maxwell has a soft family side to him.

Maxwell married his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman of Indian-origin in March last year in Australia and then completed the union a week later in a Hindu ceremony in India.

Photo: Instagram

The couple became parents to a baby boy in September and they named him Logan Maverick Maxwell.

Maxwell recently spoke about his "sleepless night" after being joined by his family ahead of the game against the Dutch where he hit his record century.

Photo: Instagram

On Tuesday, Maxwell spoke about getting back to being a father after the energy-sapping game.

"Pretty overwhelmed with all the (love) Thank you so much to everyone that has sent messages," he wrote on 'X'. "Time to get back to dad duties."

Photo: Instagram

Battling depression

"I tried to fake everything I did," Maxwell said about his battle with depression in 2019.

Maxwell left Australia's Twenty20 squad in October 2019 during a series against Sri Lanka and the move was backed by his team and support staff.

Cricket Australia said he was a "special player", while India's Virat Kohli lauded Maxwell for putting his health before the game.

Photo: FACEBOOK

A mentally exhausted Maxwell claimed he even wanted his arm to be broken during Australia's World Cup campaign in 2019 so he could have a rest from international cricket.

He returned to captain Melbourne Stars in December 2019 and was named in the Big Bash League's team of the tournament.

Franchise favourite

Maxwell has played league cricket in Australia, England and India and remains a popular T20 buy with his all-round skills including off-spin bowling and excellent fielding.

His ability to take on any bowling attack makes him a dangerous white-ball batsman who has made an impression for Melbourne in the Big Bash and most recently Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

Photo: AFP

Dubbed the "darling of IPL auction" by an Indian newspaper, Maxwell was bought for $1 million by Mumbai Indians in the 2013 auction and then Bangalore for $1.7 million in 2021.

He lived up to the price tag and finished with 513 runs in the 2021 edition including six half-centuries at a strike rate of over 144.

In England, Maxwell has played for Hampshire, Surrey, Yorkshire, Lancashire and Warwickshire in the T20 Blast and for London Spirit in The Hundred.