Maxwell’s ‘one-man show’ debunked old saying, says Wasim Akram

Glenn Maxwell debunked the old saying -- that 'one person cannot win a game' -- according to Pakistan great Wasim Akram, after the Australian batter's gallant double-ton against Afghanistan was savoured by the cricketing world.

Maxwell's 128-ball 201 not out, however, left a bitter taste for team Afghanistan who had the five-time champions cornered 91 for seven while defending a 292-run target on Tuesday night in Mumbai.

Akram, like many renowned former cricketers that night, had heaped praise on Maxwell, who battled serious cramps on both legs and back spasms en route to constructing one of the greatest ODI innings, if not the greatest.

"Unbelievable. One-man show, the stuff of the legends. There's a saying that 'one guy can't win you a game.' What an absolute lie. We saw today that one man can win you a match from an unbelievable situation," Akram, one of the expert analysts on A Sports, said.

"The stages he went through, the cramps he was getting, every cricketer will tell you that cramps are very painful and it doesn't go away that easily. But he stood there, kept batting."

The former Pakistan captain, who has experienced almost all that an illustrious career had on offer, deemed Maxwell's blitz – which broke several records – as nothing like he had ever seen.

"Maxwell showed he is the best one-day player right now in one-day cricket… I've played for 20 years, I've been working on it for 20 years but have never heard or seen an innings like this."

Akram's compatriot Misbah-ul-Haque also said on the programme that Maxwell's innings, especially the manner of its execution, was unprecedented in any level of cricket. Misbah mentioned how difficult it is to play through cramps and strike shots all across the ground with just the use of bat swing and no footwork.

"We always talk about the theories which state the need for footwork, pace, and power from the legs to play big shots… he was just swinging his arms. He struck most sixes using his hands and upper body strength.

"His range of shots was terrific to watch, and due to his cramps, he used his hands to good effect, and by that, we can gauge his hand speed, power and connection of shots," said Misbah.

Maxwell's double-century, the first from a chasing side, had stunned some of the world's cricketing greats.

"From Max pressure to Max performance! This has been the best ODI knock I've seen in my life," Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar said on X, formerly Twitter, while ex-India coach Ravi Shastri called it "stunning".

England's Ben Stokes simply said: "My goodness Maxi", while former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop hailed it as a reminder of "the intrinsic beauty, unpredictability and inspiring drama of this wonderful game".

Courtesy of Maxwell leading his side to a three-wicket victory from the brink of disaster, Australia confirmed their place in the semi-finals before their ninth and final group-stage fixture against Bangladesh in Pune on November 11.