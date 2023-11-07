ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Star Sports Desk
Tue Nov 7, 2023 02:19 PM
Last update on: Tue Nov 7, 2023 02:36 PM

Afghanistan bat first against Australia in Mumbai

A win today for Australia, who are third in the points-table, will guarantee them a place in the semifinal, making them the third team behind India and South Africa to qualify for the knockout phase.

Australia's captain Pat Cummins shakes hands with Afghanistan's captain Hashmatullah Shahidi (R) during the toss before the start of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Australia and Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 7, 2023. Photo: AFP

Afghanistan won the toss and opted to field bat against Australia in an important match in the race to the semifinals of the ICC World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today.

A win today for Australia, who are third in the points-table, will guarantee them a place in the semifinal, making them the third team behind India and South Africa to qualify for the knockout phase.

Afghanistan, who have emerged as a surprise semifinal contender with four wins in seven matches, will be hoping to continue their dream run in the tournament and pull off another first for them in the showpiece event by defeating the Aussies.

An Afghan win will also spice up the race for the final spots, as teams like New Zealand and Pakistan are also still in the race to semifinal.

Australia have made a couple of changes. Steve Smith is out with a niggle while Cameron Green has been dropped. They have been replaced by Mitch Marsh and Glenn Maxwell.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, have made just one change, bringing in pacer Naveen-ul-Haq for fellow seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad

