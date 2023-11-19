97 heavy on 132,000

Australia fans in the stands celebrate after the wicket of India's Virat Kohli, bowled out by Australia's Pat Cummins. Photo: Reuters

After a rollicking start, India experienced the second longest boundary-less spells in this World Cup when the hosts failed to hit a boundary for 97 deliveries in the final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today.

Shreyas Iyer struck a boundary in the final delivery of the 10th over as India amassed 80 for just two wickets to get off to a flying start, courtesy of skipper Rohit Sharma's whirlwind 31-ball 47.

However, the next boundary for India came in the second delivery of the 26th over with the Aussie bowlers making a stunning comeback during this period.

This is the longest boundary-less sequence (off the bat) for any team other than the Netherlands in this World Cup. The Netherlands went 95 balls and 128 balls without a boundary in their matches against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, respectively

The biggest blow for India, looking for their third World Cup title, came an over later when Australia skipper Pat Cummins had star batter Virat Kohli drag one onto his stumps to be dismissed after a 63-ball 54 as the largest cricket venue of 132000-capacity went silent.