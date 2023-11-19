ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Star Sports Report
Sun Nov 19, 2023 05:08 PM
Last update on: Sun Nov 19, 2023 05:22 PM

97 heavy on 132,000

This is the longest boundary-less sequence (off the bat) for any team other than the Netherlands in this World Cup

Most Viewed

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

97 heavy on 132,000

Star Sports Report
Sun Nov 19, 2023 05:08 PM Last update on: Sun Nov 19, 2023 05:22 PM
Australia fans in the stands celebrate after the wicket of India's Virat Kohli, bowled out by Australia's Pat Cummins. Photo: Reuters

After a rollicking start, India experienced the second longest boundary-less spells in this World Cup when the hosts failed to hit a boundary for 97 deliveries in the final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today.

Shreyas Iyer struck a boundary in the final delivery of the 10th over as India amassed 80 for just two wickets to get off to a flying start, courtesy of skipper Rohit Sharma's whirlwind 31-ball 47.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

However, the next boundary for India came in the second delivery of the 26th over with the Aussie bowlers making a stunning comeback during this period.

This is the longest boundary-less sequence (off the bat) for any team other than the Netherlands in this World Cup. The Netherlands went 95 balls and 128 balls without a boundary in their matches against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, respectively

The biggest blow for India, looking for their third World Cup title, came an over later when Australia skipper Pat Cummins had star batter Virat Kohli drag one onto his stumps to be dismissed after a 63-ball 54 as the largest cricket venue of 132000-capacity went silent.

 

Related topic:
cricketICC Cricket World Cup 2023India v Australia
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Coach Silverwood rues 'inconsistent' Sri Lanka at World Cup

Coach Silverwood rues 'inconsistent' Sri Lanka at World Cup

1w ago
Cummins banishes captaincy queries with WC heroics

Cummins banishes captaincy queries with WC heroics

1d ago
Five key match-ups to anticipate

Five key match-ups to anticipate

10h ago

Wagner recalled for New Zealand Test series in Bangladesh

1d ago
Donald to step down as Bangladesh bowling coach after World Cup

Donald to step down as Bangladesh bowling coach after World Cup

1w ago
|বাংলাদেশ

বিদেশি বিনিয়োগ আকৃষ্টে সব ব্যবস্থা নিচ্ছে সরকার: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

‘আরও বেশি পরিমাণে বিদেশি বিনিয়োগ যাতে বাংলাদেশে আসতে পারে সেজন্য আমরা বিভিন্ন ব্যবস্থা নিচ্ছি।’

এইমাত্র
|বাংলাদেশ

গাজীপুরে বাসে আগুন

৩০ মিনিট আগে