Toughest task yet for Spain in Germany clash

Spain have looked in imperious form in their four straight wins so far at Euro 2024, giving their eagerly anticipated quarterfinal match-up with hosts Germany on Friday the air of a "final before the final".

The squad have moved on from the possession-based "tiki-taka" style that helped them win the World Cup and back-to-back European Championships over a decade ago to a ferociously attacking approach over a year under the guidance of manager Luis de la Fuente.

This transformation may have surprised many fans, but players like midfielder Mikel Merino have seen it coming for almost a decade, as have many of his teammates who have worked with De la Fuente in their national academy system.

And that camaraderie is what gives Spain the edge, Merino felt.

"It is a huge advantage for us," Merino said. "It's a chemistry that I have only seen in club football."

Indeed, Spain have been playing with relentless high pressure combined with lightning one-touch moves and precise passing, giving the impression of a squad where each player has an almost instinctive feel for the positioning of his teammates.

"I have a lot of great memories about playing against Germany. Playing them it's something that make you feel your blood pump stronger in your veins," Merino said.

"We know we are going to face maybe our toughest challenge yet," Merino said.

Meanwhile, hosts Germany will be riding a wave of belief not seen in the proud football nation for almost a decade.

Germany veteran and 2014 World Cup winner Toni Kroos said Wednesday "the goal is to win the tournament".

A player with an unblemished record of success, six-time Champions League winner, Kroos believes the will to win comes "only through experience".

"You can have a winning mentality or belief, you can live it, but it's hard to convey it in conversations.

"You have to go through experiences and that's how your belief grows more and more."

Kroos will do battle against Spain, the country he has lived in for the past decade. He said his knowledge of the Spanish players from his time at Real was no clear advantage, saying "they are all pretty well known."

"I don't think we're expecting any big surprises."

Kroos may not be expecting big surprises from Spain, but the new-look Spanish side who have somewhat shed their decade-long style of play will definitely be the biggest thorn in the hosts' way to another European glory.

Highlights

*This will be the fourth meeting between Germany and Spain at the Euros. Spain hold the edge having won in 1984 and the 2008 final, while Germany clinched the contest in the 1988 edition.

*Spain are unbeaten in their last four major tournament matches against Germany (W2 D2).

*Germany went through to the semifinals in 15 of their 19 quarterfinals at major tournaments (World Cup and Euro), including wins in all four last eight appearances at the Euros (1996, 2008, 2012, 2016).

*No host nation has ever been eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Euros.

*Goals are expected as it will be a meeting between the edition's top-scoring teams. Spain have scored nine goals, while Germany have 10, which is already their joint-most in a single edition of the competition.

*Toni Kroos has completed 95% of his passes at the tournament (411/431), the highest completion rate by a player to attempt 300+ passes at a European Championship (since 1980). He also leads all players in this edition for line-breaking passes (125).